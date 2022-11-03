StockNews.com Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $158.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $323.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 246,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,340,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

