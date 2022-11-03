StockNews.com Upgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to “Buy”

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CSGS stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $243.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

