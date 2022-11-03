Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VOO stock traded down $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $340.96. The company had a trading volume of 251,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.