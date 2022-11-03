Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 19,948 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 232,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 91,423 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,941,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,495. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

