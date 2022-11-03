Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 2,764 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 131,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $6.30 on Thursday, reaching $194.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,435. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.64 and a 200-day moving average of $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

