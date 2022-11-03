Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 4,900 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 10.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $74,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 225,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

