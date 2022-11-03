Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $486.34. 99,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $215.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.