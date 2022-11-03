Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 723,619 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after buying an additional 684,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 1,187,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.