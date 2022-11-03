Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

BATS MEAR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 18,538 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

