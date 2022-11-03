Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MCD traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $276.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.