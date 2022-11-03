Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.15. 1,489,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,182,246. The company has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

