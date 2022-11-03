Stokes Family Office LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after buying an additional 303,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after buying an additional 412,264 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after buying an additional 87,542 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,630. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.