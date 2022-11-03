Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,544,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $140,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 572,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

