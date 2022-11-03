Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $182,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 165,131 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IEUR stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.