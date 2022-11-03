Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $27,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,937,000 after buying an additional 3,283,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $33,304,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Northland Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of PLUG opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

