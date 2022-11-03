Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $141,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

