Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 610 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

