Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 2,092 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mondelez International

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.