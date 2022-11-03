Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 40,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Coty were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Coty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth about $27,657,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Coty by 43.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

