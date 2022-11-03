Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after buying an additional 1,637,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $127.90.

