Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $234.00 million-$244.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.06 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.32–$0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,353. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $576.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 449,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 41,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stoneridge by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

