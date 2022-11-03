Substratum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $290,767.29 and approximately $35.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,278.56 or 0.99998915 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007911 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00041547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00076081 USD and is up 24.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $64.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

