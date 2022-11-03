Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4514 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
