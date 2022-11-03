Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$57.10 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.62. The company has a current ratio of 811.07, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4066863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.31.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$139,455.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

