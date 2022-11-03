Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

