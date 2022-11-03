Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0216 on Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $68.99 million and $4.43 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,671,410,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,195,006,953 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

