Symbol (XYM) Price Tops $0.0375

Symbol (XYM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $209.19 million and $836,890.00 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.27 or 0.31104093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.