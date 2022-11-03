Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $83.05

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.05 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

