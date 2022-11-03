Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 278,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 219,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Sysco by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 96,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.