TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.70.
TAL Education Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of TAL opened at $4.96 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
