TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.70.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TAL opened at $4.96 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 521,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,697,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 908,228 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 305,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 938,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.