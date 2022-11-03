Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.66. Talkspace shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 299,855 shares traded.

Talkspace Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 54.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,139.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

