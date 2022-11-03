Tamar Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.9% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.96. 53,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

