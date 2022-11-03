Tamar Securities LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Tamar Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 253.1% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,454. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $109.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.15.

