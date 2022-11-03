Tamar Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.
Mastercard Stock Down 2.7 %
Mastercard stock traded down $8.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.07. The stock had a trading volume of 146,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,616. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
