Tamar Securities LLC Sells 3,477 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tamar Securities LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 150,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,163. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

