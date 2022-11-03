Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

TNDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.54.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 8.3 %

TNDM stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

