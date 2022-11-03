Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Cowen

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TNDM. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $14.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 184,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,677. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

