Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,543 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,485 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tapestry worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

