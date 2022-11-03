Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 71.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.28. 179,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,558. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

