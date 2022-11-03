Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Target were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Down 2.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Shares of Target stock opened at $160.20 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

