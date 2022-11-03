Target Hospitality (TH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Target Hospitality Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:TH opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
