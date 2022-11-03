Target Hospitality (TH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:TH opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.