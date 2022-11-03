Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Stake Lessened by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after acquiring an additional 144,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,948,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after buying an additional 764,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 561,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after buying an additional 84,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

