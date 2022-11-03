Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at $943,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

