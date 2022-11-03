TD Securities Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $9.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 100.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATUS. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Altice USA Stock Down 28.4 %

Shares of ATUS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 605,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,791. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Insider Transactions at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $107,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

