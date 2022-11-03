TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Bank of America

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of TEL traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.48. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.