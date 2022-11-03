TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after buying an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

FTI opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

