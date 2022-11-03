Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,623 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

