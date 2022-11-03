Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

