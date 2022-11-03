Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 137,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,530,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

About Tellurian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 527.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.