Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $211.57

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.57 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.50). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.47), with a volume of 658,901 shares changing hands.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market cap of £687.85 million and a P/E ratio of 450.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.18.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

